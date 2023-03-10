Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,537 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.31. 596,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,352. The company has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.65. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.56.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.