Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 52,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 772,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 154,545 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.3% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 1.7 %

ADBE traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,343. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.56.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

