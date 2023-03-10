Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of AAGFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 131,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

About Aftermath Silver

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.