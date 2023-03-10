AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.10

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.10 and traded as high as C$9.36. AGF Management shares last traded at C$9.32, with a volume of 160,090 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGF.B shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AGF Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.13. The company has a market cap of C$596.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.