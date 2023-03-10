Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $2.00. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 34,590 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.