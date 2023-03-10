Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,240.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

Shares of Ajinomoto stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.30. 7,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.07. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter.

About Ajinomoto

(Get Rating)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.