Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,240.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

Shares of Ajinomoto stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.30. 7,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.07. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

