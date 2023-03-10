Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires $25,068.24 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $25,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24.

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton bought 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 284 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.14 per share, with a total value of $25,031.76.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86.

On Monday, January 30th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.36 per share, with a total value of $25,072.32.

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,007.84.

On Wednesday, January 25th, F Thomson Leighton bought 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.20 per share, with a total value of $25,026.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,077.15.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

