Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 1.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $8.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $172.78 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

