Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in February

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aldebaran Resources Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of Aldebaran Resources stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,983. Aldebaran Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Aldebaran Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
