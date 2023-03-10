Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DNB Markets cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.17.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Alfa Laval Corporate stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,100. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.