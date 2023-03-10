Algert Global LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of RH worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RH by 81.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 187,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $49,224,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,305,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,066,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 187,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $49,224,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,305,063 shares in the company, valued at $869,066,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,752 shares of company stock valued at $107,945,101. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $267.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.10. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $390.85. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.09.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. Analysts expect that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.06.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

