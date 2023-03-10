Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $102.13 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $102.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00073992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00055056 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024606 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,279,909 coins and its circulating supply is 7,116,081,752 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

