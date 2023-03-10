Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Shares Down 28.6%

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) shares were down 28.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,992,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,281% from the average daily volume of 144,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Alianza Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alianza Minerals
In other Alianza Minerals news, Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,698,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$514,462.41. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,190,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,425. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Alianza Minerals Company Profile
Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.
See Also
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Alianza Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alianza Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.