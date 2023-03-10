Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos Stock Down 7.4 %

ALLK stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $484.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.50. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 480,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 80,701 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.