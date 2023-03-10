Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $681,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Eaton stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,346. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average is $155.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

