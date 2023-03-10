Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,679,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69,368 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.59% of Mastercard worth $1,614,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.76. 741,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.91. The company has a market capitalization of $332.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

