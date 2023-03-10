Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.21 Billion Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,680,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173,022 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,210,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Cowen dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Shares of COST traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.79. 406,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $210.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,952 shares of company stock worth $2,452,466 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

