Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,918,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 215,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.48% of Oracle worth $788,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,925,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,533. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

