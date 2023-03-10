ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 411.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.76. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

