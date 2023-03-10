Amaze World (AMZE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,624.83

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003609 BTC on popular exchanges. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $39.08 million and approximately $30,624.83 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

