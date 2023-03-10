Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) EVP Sells $305,244.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 870,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ameren

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

