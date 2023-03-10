American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.57 and last traded at $42.57. Approximately 294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 539.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Century Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

