Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Up 430.0% in February

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Up 0.4 %

AMXEF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 15,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,746. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

