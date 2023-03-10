Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Up 430.0% in February

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Up 0.4 %
AMXEF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 15,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,746. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.
