Analysts Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Target Price at $170.00

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
LHC Group Stock Performance
Shares of LHCG stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $115.32 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.43.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
