Analysts Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Target Price at $170.00

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $115.32 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.43.

Institutional Trading of LHC Group

LHC Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

