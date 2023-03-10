Analysts Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Target Price at $11.50

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Trading Down 2.6 %

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of RPT stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $873.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

