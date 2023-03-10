Analyzing Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) & Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) and Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enerflex and Greenland Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerflex $1.31 billion 0.62 N/A N/A N/A Greenland Technologies $94.64 million 0.27 $6.27 million $0.42 4.62

Greenland Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerflex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerflex N/A N/A N/A Greenland Technologies 5.16% 6.24% 3.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Enerflex and Greenland Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enerflex and Greenland Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerflex 0 1 2 0 2.67 Greenland Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerflex currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 78.30%. Given Enerflex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Greenland Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenland Technologies beats Enerflex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment. The Rest of the World segment involves in the installation of large-scale process equipment, after-market services, including parts distribution, operations, maintenance, overhaul services, and rentals of compression and processing equipment. The Canada segment consists of manufacturing natural gas compression, processing, and electric power equipment, as well as providing after-market mechanical service, parts, compression, and power generation rentals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports. It is also involved developing powertrains, as well as electrical industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in East Windsor, New Jersey.

