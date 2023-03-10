Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 2.6 %

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 799,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

