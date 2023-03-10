ApeCoin (APE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $129.21 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00019825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $129.21 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

