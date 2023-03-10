Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $550,297.36 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00072261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000961 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

