AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPHW) Shares Down 4%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 11,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 36,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
AppHarvest Trading Down 1.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppHarvest (APPHW)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.