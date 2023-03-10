Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 119,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 695,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Dawson James upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Arcimoto Trading Down 4.7 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.26.
Institutional Trading of Arcimoto
About Arcimoto
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
Featured Articles
