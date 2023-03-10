Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

ARCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 289,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 4.0 %

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.04.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

