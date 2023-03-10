Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $77.63 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $77.63 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00073396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00023726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

