Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.79

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 621899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $535.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ares Commercial Real Estate

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,946.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.