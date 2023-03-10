Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 740.8% in February

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, a growth of 740.8% from the February 13th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Argo Blockchain Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of ARBKF stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 13,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The company has a market cap of £653,914.80 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01).
About Argo Blockchain
