Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Raised to $16.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.64.

ARHS stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Arhaus has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 65.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

