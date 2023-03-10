Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Chairman Sells $446,516.48 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $117.01 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

