Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of ASRT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 3,256,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,019. Assertio has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $274.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Assertio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 688,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 188,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

