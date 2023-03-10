Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Assertio Stock Down 14.7 %
Shares of ASRT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 3,256,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,019. Assertio has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $274.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
