Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target Increased to GBX 160 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 34.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 480 ($5.77).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 245.70 ($2.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.70. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 85.66 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,050.50 ($12.63). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Nigel Boardman purchased 11,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £26,347.20 ($31,682.54). 40.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

