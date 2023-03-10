Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $1.94. 39,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,595. Atento has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

