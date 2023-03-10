Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.60 on Monday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 605.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Athersys by 604.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

