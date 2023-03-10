Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) CFO David Paul Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atkore stock traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.39. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Atkore by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Atkore by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

