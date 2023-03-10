Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) dropped 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Auddia Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

