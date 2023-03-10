Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

