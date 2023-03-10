Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,562 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 138,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $39.74. 7,450,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,820,477. The company has a market cap of $223.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

