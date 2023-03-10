Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.89 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and approximately $286.78 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $15.02 or 0.00073108 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000941 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001647 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,586,891 coins and its circulating supply is 325,524,171 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

