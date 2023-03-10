Avalanche Market Cap Hits $4.71 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $14.46 or 0.00072826 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $303.06 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00053930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00023648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001561 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,466,420 coins and its circulating supply is 325,403,700 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

