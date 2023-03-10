Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $263.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $217.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.65 and a 200 day moving average of $163.04. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,238,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,891 shares of company stock valued at $65,526,959. Insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

