Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.
NYSE:AZRE opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $132.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
