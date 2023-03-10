Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $132.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 58,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 261,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

