BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 974,500 shares, an increase of 366.5% from the February 13th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDORY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 234,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0574 dividend. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

(Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.